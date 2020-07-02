This home is a must see! Energy efficient contemporary home with an open concept. Large island kitchen with a farm sink and side entry. Soft close drawers and tankless hot water heater are sure to please! Abundant foam insulation on all exterior walls is sure to lower electric bill and is fire retardant. Bedrooms are a great size and master bath is beautifully finished! Will accept housing voucher!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 932 E Davis Avenue have any available units?
932 E Davis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 932 E Davis Avenue have?
Some of 932 E Davis Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 932 E Davis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
932 E Davis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.