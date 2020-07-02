932 E Davis Avenue

Amenities

This home is a must see! Energy efficient contemporary home with an open concept. Large island kitchen with a farm sink and side entry. Soft close drawers and tankless hot water heater are sure to please! Abundant foam insulation on all exterior walls is sure to lower electric bill and is fire retardant. Bedrooms are a great size and master bath is beautifully finished! Will accept housing voucher!