All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 932 E Davis Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
932 E Davis Avenue
Last updated January 1 2020 at 1:18 PM

932 E Davis Avenue

932 Davis Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

932 Davis Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Hillside

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
new construction
This home is a must see! Energy efficient contemporary home with an open concept. Large island kitchen with a farm sink and side entry. Soft close drawers and tankless hot water heater are sure to please! Abundant foam insulation on all exterior walls is sure to lower electric bill and is fire retardant. Bedrooms are a great size and master bath is beautifully finished! Will accept housing voucher!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 932 E Davis Avenue have any available units?
932 E Davis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 932 E Davis Avenue have?
Some of 932 E Davis Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 932 E Davis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
932 E Davis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 932 E Davis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 932 E Davis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 932 E Davis Avenue offer parking?
No, 932 E Davis Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 932 E Davis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 932 E Davis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 932 E Davis Avenue have a pool?
No, 932 E Davis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 932 E Davis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 932 E Davis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 932 E Davis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 932 E Davis Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76244

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University