Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9245 Oldwest Trail
Last updated June 10 2019 at 9:50 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9245 Oldwest Trail
9245 Oldwest Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9245 Oldwest Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Liberty Crossing
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9245 Oldwest Trail have any available units?
9245 Oldwest Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9245 Oldwest Trail have?
Some of 9245 Oldwest Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9245 Oldwest Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9245 Oldwest Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9245 Oldwest Trail pet-friendly?
No, 9245 Oldwest Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 9245 Oldwest Trail offer parking?
Yes, 9245 Oldwest Trail offers parking.
Does 9245 Oldwest Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9245 Oldwest Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9245 Oldwest Trail have a pool?
No, 9245 Oldwest Trail does not have a pool.
Does 9245 Oldwest Trail have accessible units?
No, 9245 Oldwest Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9245 Oldwest Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9245 Oldwest Trail has units with dishwashers.
