All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 9245 Oldwest Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9245 Oldwest Trail
Last updated June 10 2019 at 9:50 AM

9245 Oldwest Trail

9245 Oldwest Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9245 Oldwest Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Liberty Crossing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9245 Oldwest Trail have any available units?
9245 Oldwest Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9245 Oldwest Trail have?
Some of 9245 Oldwest Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9245 Oldwest Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9245 Oldwest Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9245 Oldwest Trail pet-friendly?
No, 9245 Oldwest Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9245 Oldwest Trail offer parking?
Yes, 9245 Oldwest Trail offers parking.
Does 9245 Oldwest Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9245 Oldwest Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9245 Oldwest Trail have a pool?
No, 9245 Oldwest Trail does not have a pool.
Does 9245 Oldwest Trail have accessible units?
No, 9245 Oldwest Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9245 Oldwest Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9245 Oldwest Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76123
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University