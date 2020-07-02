Rent Calculator
All apartments in Fort Worth
9236 Saint Lucia Road
9236 Saint Lucia Road
9236 Saint Lucia Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
9236 Saint Lucia Road, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Rainbow Ridge
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Large 2 story home with a spacious eat- in kitchen and formal dining. Living area has a fireplace. All bedrooms are upstairs along with a large family room. A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9236 Saint Lucia Road have any available units?
9236 Saint Lucia Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9236 Saint Lucia Road have?
Some of 9236 Saint Lucia Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9236 Saint Lucia Road currently offering any rent specials?
9236 Saint Lucia Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9236 Saint Lucia Road pet-friendly?
No, 9236 Saint Lucia Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 9236 Saint Lucia Road offer parking?
Yes, 9236 Saint Lucia Road offers parking.
Does 9236 Saint Lucia Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9236 Saint Lucia Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9236 Saint Lucia Road have a pool?
No, 9236 Saint Lucia Road does not have a pool.
Does 9236 Saint Lucia Road have accessible units?
No, 9236 Saint Lucia Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9236 Saint Lucia Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9236 Saint Lucia Road has units with dishwashers.
