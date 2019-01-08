All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 9233 Monument Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9233 Monument Court
Last updated April 19 2019 at 4:47 PM

9233 Monument Court

9233 Monument Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9233 Monument Court, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2708 sq. ft., 2 story home in Ft. Worth, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Large island kitchen with tons of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Breakfast area just off kitchen. Office/den upon front door entry. Beautiful living room with cozy brick fireplace. Over-sized master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub and separate shower. Gameroom up! Massive back yard with covered patio. Perfect for relaxing or entertaining! Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office.?? We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9233 Monument Court have any available units?
9233 Monument Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9233 Monument Court have?
Some of 9233 Monument Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9233 Monument Court currently offering any rent specials?
9233 Monument Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9233 Monument Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9233 Monument Court is pet friendly.
Does 9233 Monument Court offer parking?
No, 9233 Monument Court does not offer parking.
Does 9233 Monument Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9233 Monument Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9233 Monument Court have a pool?
No, 9233 Monument Court does not have a pool.
Does 9233 Monument Court have accessible units?
No, 9233 Monument Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9233 Monument Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9233 Monument Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Watervue
8660 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University