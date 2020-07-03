All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated December 5 2019 at 11:00 PM

9233 Centennial Drive

9233 Centennial Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9233 Centennial Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9233 Centennial Drive have any available units?
9233 Centennial Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9233 Centennial Drive have?
Some of 9233 Centennial Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9233 Centennial Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9233 Centennial Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9233 Centennial Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9233 Centennial Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9233 Centennial Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9233 Centennial Drive offers parking.
Does 9233 Centennial Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9233 Centennial Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9233 Centennial Drive have a pool?
No, 9233 Centennial Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9233 Centennial Drive have accessible units?
No, 9233 Centennial Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9233 Centennial Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9233 Centennial Drive has units with dishwashers.

