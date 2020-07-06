Rent Calculator
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:49 PM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9229 Bronze Meadow
9229 Bronze Meadow Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9229 Bronze Meadow Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
4 beds 2 baths 1story with 2 car garage, fireplace and covered patio,Features include woodlook tile, granite counter top, full sod, full sprinklers, built-in pest control system and Much More!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9229 Bronze Meadow have any available units?
9229 Bronze Meadow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9229 Bronze Meadow have?
Some of 9229 Bronze Meadow's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9229 Bronze Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
9229 Bronze Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9229 Bronze Meadow pet-friendly?
No, 9229 Bronze Meadow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 9229 Bronze Meadow offer parking?
Yes, 9229 Bronze Meadow offers parking.
Does 9229 Bronze Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9229 Bronze Meadow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9229 Bronze Meadow have a pool?
No, 9229 Bronze Meadow does not have a pool.
Does 9229 Bronze Meadow have accessible units?
No, 9229 Bronze Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does 9229 Bronze Meadow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9229 Bronze Meadow has units with dishwashers.
