Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 9217 Centennial Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9217 Centennial Drive
Last updated January 29 2020 at 2:30 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9217 Centennial Drive
9217 Centennial Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
9217 Centennial Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9217 Centennial Drive have any available units?
9217 Centennial Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9217 Centennial Drive have?
Some of 9217 Centennial Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9217 Centennial Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9217 Centennial Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9217 Centennial Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9217 Centennial Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 9217 Centennial Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9217 Centennial Drive offers parking.
Does 9217 Centennial Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9217 Centennial Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9217 Centennial Drive have a pool?
No, 9217 Centennial Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9217 Centennial Drive have accessible units?
No, 9217 Centennial Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9217 Centennial Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9217 Centennial Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Laurel by Cortland
7000 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University