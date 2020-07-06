9216 Los Cabos Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Presidio Village South
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the Alliance area and Northwest ISD. Home comes with a large Kitchen overlooks the spacious living room that has a cozy fireplace. Big backyard perfect for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9216 Los Cabos Trail have any available units?
9216 Los Cabos Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9216 Los Cabos Trail have?
Some of 9216 Los Cabos Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9216 Los Cabos Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9216 Los Cabos Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.