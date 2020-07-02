All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 9213 Saint Martin Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9213 Saint Martin Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9213 Saint Martin Road

9213 Saint Martin Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9213 Saint Martin Road, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Rainbow Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9213 Saint Martin Road have any available units?
9213 Saint Martin Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 9213 Saint Martin Road currently offering any rent specials?
9213 Saint Martin Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9213 Saint Martin Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9213 Saint Martin Road is pet friendly.
Does 9213 Saint Martin Road offer parking?
No, 9213 Saint Martin Road does not offer parking.
Does 9213 Saint Martin Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9213 Saint Martin Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9213 Saint Martin Road have a pool?
No, 9213 Saint Martin Road does not have a pool.
Does 9213 Saint Martin Road have accessible units?
No, 9213 Saint Martin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9213 Saint Martin Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9213 Saint Martin Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9213 Saint Martin Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9213 Saint Martin Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76244

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University