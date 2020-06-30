Rent Calculator
All apartments in Fort Worth
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
918 Verbena St
Last updated June 1 2020 at 11:56 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
918 Verbena St
918 Verbena Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
918 Verbena Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Historic Southside
Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 bedroom 1 bath Single family home coming soon - Square footage 722
Tenant is responsible for all utilities
Rent $925.00
Deposit $925.00
All Central Air and Heat
** Updated photos coming as work is complete
Date of Availability tentatively scheduled *
(RLNE5744123)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 918 Verbena St have any available units?
918 Verbena St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 918 Verbena St currently offering any rent specials?
918 Verbena St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 Verbena St pet-friendly?
No, 918 Verbena St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 918 Verbena St offer parking?
No, 918 Verbena St does not offer parking.
Does 918 Verbena St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 918 Verbena St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 Verbena St have a pool?
No, 918 Verbena St does not have a pool.
Does 918 Verbena St have accessible units?
No, 918 Verbena St does not have accessible units.
Does 918 Verbena St have units with dishwashers?
No, 918 Verbena St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 918 Verbena St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 918 Verbena St has units with air conditioning.
