Fort Worth, TX
916 Isbell Road
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:20 PM

916 Isbell Road

916 Isbell Road · No Longer Available
Location

916 Isbell Road, Fort Worth, TX 76114

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Nestled near the banks of the Trinity River this 3-1 ground floor unit offers new paint, new flooring, new fixtures and a spacious floorplan. Nice sized living room greets you at the entry and opens into the eat in kitchen, galley style with new electric range. Washer and dryer connections housed off of the kitchen. All bedrooms located along common hallway. Nicely sized with adequate closet space and new carpets! Bathroom offers a tiled shower surround and single vanity. Small storage closet adjacent to front door. Common grounds, no private yards, no fencing. Excellent location near River Oaks, West Fort Worth and Northside with affordable rents. Schedule a showing already!

Owner maintains common areas and grounds; residents responsible for keeping patios, porches, stairways and parking lots neat and tidy!

Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $795, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 Isbell Road have any available units?
916 Isbell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 916 Isbell Road have?
Some of 916 Isbell Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 Isbell Road currently offering any rent specials?
916 Isbell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 Isbell Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 916 Isbell Road is pet friendly.
Does 916 Isbell Road offer parking?
Yes, 916 Isbell Road offers parking.
Does 916 Isbell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 Isbell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 Isbell Road have a pool?
No, 916 Isbell Road does not have a pool.
Does 916 Isbell Road have accessible units?
No, 916 Isbell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 916 Isbell Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 916 Isbell Road does not have units with dishwashers.

