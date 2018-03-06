9145 Abaco Way

Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath house, 2 Car Garage, 1705 Sqr Ft. Granite kitchen, appliances, luxury plank floor, spacious home with open layout, large backyard with patio. Washer Dryer connections, Perfect home in a great neighborhood. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Self-Showing available by Rently. Call (855) 282-8008 then press 1 for self-showing access instructions. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.