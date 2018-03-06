All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 9145 Abaco Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9145 Abaco Way
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:00 PM

9145 Abaco Way

9145 Abaco Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9145 Abaco Way, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Rainbow Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath house, 2 Car Garage, 1705 Sqr Ft. Granite kitchen, appliances, luxury plank floor, spacious home with open layout, large backyard with patio. Washer Dryer connections, Perfect home in a great neighborhood. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Self-Showing available by Rently. Call (855) 282-8008 then press 1 for self-showing access instructions. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9145 Abaco Way have any available units?
9145 Abaco Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9145 Abaco Way have?
Some of 9145 Abaco Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9145 Abaco Way currently offering any rent specials?
9145 Abaco Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9145 Abaco Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9145 Abaco Way is pet friendly.
Does 9145 Abaco Way offer parking?
Yes, 9145 Abaco Way offers parking.
Does 9145 Abaco Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9145 Abaco Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9145 Abaco Way have a pool?
No, 9145 Abaco Way does not have a pool.
Does 9145 Abaco Way have accessible units?
No, 9145 Abaco Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9145 Abaco Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9145 Abaco Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Phoenix
429 College Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University