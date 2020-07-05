All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 24 2019 at 8:05 AM

9133 River Trails Boulevard

9133 River Trails Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9133 River Trails Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76118
River Trails

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,662 sq ft, 1 story home in Fort Worth! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9133 River Trails Boulevard have any available units?
9133 River Trails Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9133 River Trails Boulevard have?
Some of 9133 River Trails Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9133 River Trails Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
9133 River Trails Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9133 River Trails Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 9133 River Trails Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 9133 River Trails Boulevard offer parking?
No, 9133 River Trails Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 9133 River Trails Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9133 River Trails Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9133 River Trails Boulevard have a pool?
No, 9133 River Trails Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 9133 River Trails Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 9133 River Trails Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 9133 River Trails Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 9133 River Trails Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

