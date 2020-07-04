All apartments in Fort Worth
9133 Pearfield Road
9133 Pearfield Road

9133 Pearfield Rd · No Longer Available
Location

9133 Pearfield Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
Rent a brand new D.R. Horton home in the community of TWIN MILLS in N Ft Worth & Eagle Mountain Saginaw ISD. This home offers a beautiful 1 Story 3-2-2, with a den, Open Concept Home with a spacious Living opening to Dining & lrg Kitchen with Whirlpool Appliances. Refrigerator included.Breakfast Bar,Granite Counter tops,tiled back splash, Cabinets & W-I Pantry*Tiled wet areas*Lrg priv Owner's Retreat with dual sink Vanity,Garden Tub,separate Shower & huge Walk-in Closet with built-ins*6 ft privacy fenced backyard,Smart Home features,covered back Patio,spr system & much more!*Community Club House,Pool & Playground*Short drive to Eagle Mountain Lake,Lake Worth & Ft Worth.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9133 Pearfield Road have any available units?
9133 Pearfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9133 Pearfield Road have?
Some of 9133 Pearfield Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9133 Pearfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
9133 Pearfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9133 Pearfield Road pet-friendly?
No, 9133 Pearfield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9133 Pearfield Road offer parking?
Yes, 9133 Pearfield Road offers parking.
Does 9133 Pearfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9133 Pearfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9133 Pearfield Road have a pool?
Yes, 9133 Pearfield Road has a pool.
Does 9133 Pearfield Road have accessible units?
No, 9133 Pearfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9133 Pearfield Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9133 Pearfield Road has units with dishwashers.

