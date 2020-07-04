9133 Pearfield Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage new construction

Rent a brand new D.R. Horton home in the community of TWIN MILLS in N Ft Worth & Eagle Mountain Saginaw ISD. This home offers a beautiful 1 Story 3-2-2, with a den, Open Concept Home with a spacious Living opening to Dining & lrg Kitchen with Whirlpool Appliances. Refrigerator included.Breakfast Bar,Granite Counter tops,tiled back splash, Cabinets & W-I Pantry*Tiled wet areas*Lrg priv Owner's Retreat with dual sink Vanity,Garden Tub,separate Shower & huge Walk-in Closet with built-ins*6 ft privacy fenced backyard,Smart Home features,covered back Patio,spr system & much more!*Community Club House,Pool & Playground*Short drive to Eagle Mountain Lake,Lake Worth & Ft Worth.