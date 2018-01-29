All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 9133 Landmark Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9133 Landmark Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9133 Landmark Drive

9133 Landmark Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9133 Landmark Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home in a great safe neighborhood with great schools. Hardwood floors, study room, stainless steel appliances, huge bonus room, huge master bedroom with huge walk in closet, huge back yard with play set. Kitchen refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9133 Landmark Drive have any available units?
9133 Landmark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9133 Landmark Drive have?
Some of 9133 Landmark Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9133 Landmark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9133 Landmark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9133 Landmark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9133 Landmark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9133 Landmark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9133 Landmark Drive offers parking.
Does 9133 Landmark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9133 Landmark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9133 Landmark Drive have a pool?
No, 9133 Landmark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9133 Landmark Drive have accessible units?
No, 9133 Landmark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9133 Landmark Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9133 Landmark Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Retreat
8200 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University