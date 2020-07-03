All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 9121 Addison Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9121 Addison Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9121 Addison Drive

9121 Addison Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9121 Addison Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Highland homes 3 bedroom, 2 bath in desirable Heritage community. Easy walk to Alliance Town Center and close to Betty Perot Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9121 Addison Drive have any available units?
9121 Addison Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9121 Addison Drive have?
Some of 9121 Addison Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9121 Addison Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9121 Addison Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9121 Addison Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9121 Addison Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9121 Addison Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9121 Addison Drive offers parking.
Does 9121 Addison Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9121 Addison Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9121 Addison Drive have a pool?
No, 9121 Addison Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9121 Addison Drive have accessible units?
No, 9121 Addison Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9121 Addison Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9121 Addison Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Retreat
8200 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University