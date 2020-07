Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Stone and brick exterior, high ceilings, complete with flagstone patio pergola, storm doors, split bedrooms, all appliances convey. Nice neighborhood with sidewalks so you can go for a walk any time of the day.

Stone and brick exterior, high ceilings, complete with flagstone patio pergola, storm doors, split bedrooms, all appliances convey. Nice neighborhood with sidewalks so you can go for a walk any time of the day.