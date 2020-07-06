All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 12 2020 at 12:13 PM

912 Isbell Road

912 Isbell Road · No Longer Available
Location

912 Isbell Road, Fort Worth, TX 76114

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Nestled near the banks of the Trinity River this 3-1 ground floor unit offers plenty of space in an efficient floorplan. Nice sized living room greets you at the entry and opens into the eat in kitchen, galley style with new electric range. Washer and dryer connections housed off of the kitchen. All bedrooms located along common hallway. Nicely sized with adequate closet space and new carpets! Bathroom offers a tiled shower surround and single vanity. Common grounds, no private yards, fencing in progress. Excellent location near River Oaks, West Fort Worth and Northside with affordable rents. Schedule a showing already!

Owner maintains common areas and grounds; residents responsible for keeping patios, porches, stairways and parking lots neat and tidy!

Move in special: 1st month's rent $399.00 (normally $795.00). All other deposits and fees must be paid in full per the lease terms. Lease must begin in March 2020 and will terminate no earlier than 05.30.2021.

FWHS vouchers accepted.

Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $795, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 Isbell Road have any available units?
912 Isbell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 Isbell Road have?
Some of 912 Isbell Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 Isbell Road currently offering any rent specials?
912 Isbell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 Isbell Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 912 Isbell Road is pet friendly.
Does 912 Isbell Road offer parking?
Yes, 912 Isbell Road offers parking.
Does 912 Isbell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 Isbell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 Isbell Road have a pool?
No, 912 Isbell Road does not have a pool.
Does 912 Isbell Road have accessible units?
No, 912 Isbell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 912 Isbell Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 Isbell Road does not have units with dishwashers.

