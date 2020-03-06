All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 9113 Curacao Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9113 Curacao Drive
Last updated March 18 2020 at 9:02 PM

9113 Curacao Drive

9113 Curacao Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9113 Curacao Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Rainbow Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Lovely Brick House with Stone Accents. Home includes high ceilings, arched doorways, and rounded corners. Upgraded master bath with spacious closets. Granite kitchen countertops with built-in Stove, Dishwasher, and Microwave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9113 Curacao Drive have any available units?
9113 Curacao Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9113 Curacao Drive have?
Some of 9113 Curacao Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9113 Curacao Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9113 Curacao Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9113 Curacao Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9113 Curacao Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9113 Curacao Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9113 Curacao Drive offers parking.
Does 9113 Curacao Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9113 Curacao Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9113 Curacao Drive have a pool?
No, 9113 Curacao Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9113 Curacao Drive have accessible units?
No, 9113 Curacao Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9113 Curacao Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9113 Curacao Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Henderson
1000 Henderson St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Magnolia Park Apartments
2901 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University