9112 Stone Mill Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher new construction garage pool

This brand new house has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, gourmet kitchen, family room. Washer,Dryer and Refrigerator all included for your convenience. Enjoy wonderful standards like granite counters, full sprinkler system, ceramic tile, stain and soil resistant carpet, energy saving features gas central heating, radiate barrier, low E double glazed windows, 14 seer heating cooling system. Villages of eagle mountain will feature a pool, playground and amenities center on a quiet cul-de-sac. Just minutes from DFW airport, eagle mountain lake, and Sundance square in downtown Fort Worth. You can boat, fish, and enjoy hiking and jogging at the nearby Fort Worth Nature and Refuge Center.