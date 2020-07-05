All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 9107 Creede Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9107 Creede Trail
Last updated July 29 2019 at 10:51 PM

9107 Creede Trail

9107 Creede Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9107 Creede Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76118
River Trails

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This sweet 3 bedroom 2 bath home has recently been updated and is ready for move in. Granite countertops on kitchen and both bath, tile and laminate throughout. Spacious yard. Close to shopping, highways and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9107 Creede Trail have any available units?
9107 Creede Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9107 Creede Trail have?
Some of 9107 Creede Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9107 Creede Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9107 Creede Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9107 Creede Trail pet-friendly?
No, 9107 Creede Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9107 Creede Trail offer parking?
Yes, 9107 Creede Trail offers parking.
Does 9107 Creede Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9107 Creede Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9107 Creede Trail have a pool?
No, 9107 Creede Trail does not have a pool.
Does 9107 Creede Trail have accessible units?
No, 9107 Creede Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9107 Creede Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9107 Creede Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
The Landing at Cross Creek
6301 Old Denton Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
The Retreat
8200 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University