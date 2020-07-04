All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated December 5 2019 at 11:00 PM

905 Poncho Lane

905 Poncho Lane · No Longer Available
Location

905 Poncho Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 Poncho Lane have any available units?
905 Poncho Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 905 Poncho Lane have?
Some of 905 Poncho Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 Poncho Lane currently offering any rent specials?
905 Poncho Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Poncho Lane pet-friendly?
No, 905 Poncho Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 905 Poncho Lane offer parking?
Yes, 905 Poncho Lane offers parking.
Does 905 Poncho Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 Poncho Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Poncho Lane have a pool?
No, 905 Poncho Lane does not have a pool.
Does 905 Poncho Lane have accessible units?
No, 905 Poncho Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Poncho Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 Poncho Lane has units with dishwashers.

