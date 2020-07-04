All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 9048 Fremont Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9048 Fremont Trail
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:58 PM

9048 Fremont Trail

9048 Fremont Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9048 Fremont Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Vineyards At Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
BIG SPACIOUS home in great location. Master is on 1st floor with 3 bedrooms and game room on 2nd floor for the perfect privacy. Large backyard for kids to play! Eat-in kitchen open to Den for entertaining. Dont Miss Out!! NEW CARPET

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9048 Fremont Trail have any available units?
9048 Fremont Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9048 Fremont Trail have?
Some of 9048 Fremont Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9048 Fremont Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9048 Fremont Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9048 Fremont Trail pet-friendly?
No, 9048 Fremont Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9048 Fremont Trail offer parking?
Yes, 9048 Fremont Trail offers parking.
Does 9048 Fremont Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9048 Fremont Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9048 Fremont Trail have a pool?
No, 9048 Fremont Trail does not have a pool.
Does 9048 Fremont Trail have accessible units?
No, 9048 Fremont Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9048 Fremont Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9048 Fremont Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University