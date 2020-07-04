Rent Calculator
904 Western Pass
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:36 AM
904 Western Pass
904 Western Pass
Location
904 Western Pass, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Remington Point
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 904 Western Pass have any available units?
904 Western Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 904 Western Pass have?
Some of 904 Western Pass's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 904 Western Pass currently offering any rent specials?
904 Western Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Western Pass pet-friendly?
No, 904 Western Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 904 Western Pass offer parking?
Yes, 904 Western Pass offers parking.
Does 904 Western Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 Western Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Western Pass have a pool?
No, 904 Western Pass does not have a pool.
Does 904 Western Pass have accessible units?
No, 904 Western Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Western Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 904 Western Pass has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
