Fort Worth, TX
9037 Nightingale Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9037 Nightingale Drive
9037 Nightingale Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
9037 Nightingale Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Summer Creek Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9037 Nightingale Drive have any available units?
9037 Nightingale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9037 Nightingale Drive have?
Some of 9037 Nightingale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 9037 Nightingale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9037 Nightingale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9037 Nightingale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9037 Nightingale Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 9037 Nightingale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9037 Nightingale Drive offers parking.
Does 9037 Nightingale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9037 Nightingale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9037 Nightingale Drive have a pool?
No, 9037 Nightingale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9037 Nightingale Drive have accessible units?
No, 9037 Nightingale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9037 Nightingale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9037 Nightingale Drive has units with dishwashers.
