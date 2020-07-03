9036 Napa Valley Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

1-story open floor plan with fresh paint within walking distance of Elementary school! Spacious living area with brick fireplace is served by central breakfast bar from eat-in kitchen. Kitchen with pantry, microwave & electric range offers plenty of room to serve guests & share cooking duties. Master bedroom with backyard view features large walk-in closet & private bath with medicine cabinet & walk-in linen. Split secondary bedroom may function as home office. Patio overlooks big grass play area.