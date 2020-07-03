9032 Napa Valley Trail

9032 Napa Valley Tr, Fort Worth, TX 76244 The Vineyards At Heritage
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Spacious 1 story with study that can be used as a 4th bedroom or a game room. Keller ISD. Over-sized kitchen, walk-in pantry. Hardwood style & Ceramic-Tiles Floors Thru-Out. Large fenced back yard. Freshly painted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
