9020 Belvedere Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Open concept kitchen/dining/living area 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in the Vineyards at Heritage. Split bedrooms, laminate/tile flooring throughout, privacy fenced and oversized back yard, upgraded appliances and fixtures with neutral colors throughout. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1550.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.