All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 9013 Zubia Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9013 Zubia Lane
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:38 AM

9013 Zubia Lane

9013 Zubia Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9013 Zubia Ln, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW, NEVER LIVED IN!! single-story Gray Point Home in Ridgeview Farms just completed in September 2019! The Kimbell plan offers 1977 sqft of living space spanning 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, an executive study, and 2-car garage! The gourmet kitchen overlooks the spacious family room and boasts granite countertops, large center island, gas range, cozy breakfast area, and walk-in corner pantry. Master retreat is secluded at the rear of the home for added privacy and features a luxurious bath with a generously-sized walk-in closet. Extended covered patio area in the backyard is great for grilling and entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9013 Zubia Lane have any available units?
9013 Zubia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9013 Zubia Lane have?
Some of 9013 Zubia Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9013 Zubia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9013 Zubia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9013 Zubia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9013 Zubia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9013 Zubia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9013 Zubia Lane offers parking.
Does 9013 Zubia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9013 Zubia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9013 Zubia Lane have a pool?
No, 9013 Zubia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9013 Zubia Lane have accessible units?
No, 9013 Zubia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9013 Zubia Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9013 Zubia Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Cooper
1001 West Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St
Fort Worth, TX 76116

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University