Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:29 PM

9009 Tate Avenue

9009 Tate Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9009 Tate Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Manor Hill at Arcadia Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9009 Tate Avenue have any available units?
9009 Tate Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9009 Tate Avenue have?
Some of 9009 Tate Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9009 Tate Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9009 Tate Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9009 Tate Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9009 Tate Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9009 Tate Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9009 Tate Avenue offers parking.
Does 9009 Tate Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9009 Tate Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9009 Tate Avenue have a pool?
No, 9009 Tate Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9009 Tate Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9009 Tate Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9009 Tate Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9009 Tate Avenue has units with dishwashers.

