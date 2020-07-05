All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9008 River Trails Boulevard

9008 River Trails Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9008 River Trails Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76118
River Trails

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Very popular floor plan in the heart of Lakes of River Trails. Large 4 bedroom with 2 living areas featuring gas log fireplace, tile floor and wood floors throughout. Fourth bedroom can also work great as a study or exercise room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9008 River Trails Boulevard have any available units?
9008 River Trails Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9008 River Trails Boulevard have?
Some of 9008 River Trails Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9008 River Trails Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
9008 River Trails Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9008 River Trails Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 9008 River Trails Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9008 River Trails Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 9008 River Trails Boulevard offers parking.
Does 9008 River Trails Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9008 River Trails Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9008 River Trails Boulevard have a pool?
No, 9008 River Trails Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 9008 River Trails Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 9008 River Trails Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 9008 River Trails Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9008 River Trails Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

