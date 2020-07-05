8950 River Trails Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Home in River Trails HEB ISD - Nice single story home in HEB ISD in River Trails. All flooring is vinyl plank and no carpet. This home has a large living area with a fireplace. Also a formal dining room and eat in kitchen. The bedrooms are split. Master bath has a garden tub and separate shower along with double vanity. The kitchen has black appliances with a microwave. Good sized covered patio and fenced yard. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years



(RLNE4492714)