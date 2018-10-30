All apartments in Fort Worth
8936 Quarry Ridge Trl
8936 Quarry Ridge Trl

8936 Quarry Ridge Trail · No Longer Available
Location

8936 Quarry Ridge Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Valley Brook

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
"Fort Worth Homes for Rent" - 3/2/2 home. Living and kitchen are open. House has new paint and flooring. Wood floors in living room, carpet in the bedrooms. Master bedroom is split from the other rooms.

UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:
With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.

This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.

(RLNE2403261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8936 Quarry Ridge Trl have any available units?
8936 Quarry Ridge Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 8936 Quarry Ridge Trl currently offering any rent specials?
8936 Quarry Ridge Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8936 Quarry Ridge Trl pet-friendly?
No, 8936 Quarry Ridge Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8936 Quarry Ridge Trl offer parking?
No, 8936 Quarry Ridge Trl does not offer parking.
Does 8936 Quarry Ridge Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8936 Quarry Ridge Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8936 Quarry Ridge Trl have a pool?
No, 8936 Quarry Ridge Trl does not have a pool.
Does 8936 Quarry Ridge Trl have accessible units?
No, 8936 Quarry Ridge Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 8936 Quarry Ridge Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 8936 Quarry Ridge Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8936 Quarry Ridge Trl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8936 Quarry Ridge Trl has units with air conditioning.

