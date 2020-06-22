All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8912 South Normandale Street

8912 South Normandale Street · No Longer Available
Location

8912 South Normandale Street, Fort Worth, TX 76116

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,760 sf home is located in Fort Worth, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with white appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8912 South Normandale Street have any available units?
8912 South Normandale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8912 South Normandale Street have?
Some of 8912 South Normandale Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8912 South Normandale Street currently offering any rent specials?
8912 South Normandale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8912 South Normandale Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8912 South Normandale Street is pet friendly.
Does 8912 South Normandale Street offer parking?
Yes, 8912 South Normandale Street offers parking.
Does 8912 South Normandale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8912 South Normandale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8912 South Normandale Street have a pool?
No, 8912 South Normandale Street does not have a pool.
Does 8912 South Normandale Street have accessible units?
No, 8912 South Normandale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8912 South Normandale Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8912 South Normandale Street does not have units with dishwashers.

