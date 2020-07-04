All apartments in Fort Worth
8909 Highland Orchard Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:34 PM

8909 Highland Orchard Drive

8909 Highland Orchard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8909 Highland Orchard Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Twin Mills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8909 Highland Orchard Drive have any available units?
8909 Highland Orchard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 8909 Highland Orchard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8909 Highland Orchard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8909 Highland Orchard Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8909 Highland Orchard Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8909 Highland Orchard Drive offer parking?
No, 8909 Highland Orchard Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8909 Highland Orchard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8909 Highland Orchard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8909 Highland Orchard Drive have a pool?
No, 8909 Highland Orchard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8909 Highland Orchard Drive have accessible units?
No, 8909 Highland Orchard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8909 Highland Orchard Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8909 Highland Orchard Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8909 Highland Orchard Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8909 Highland Orchard Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

