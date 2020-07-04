8901 Guadalupe Road, Fort Worth, TX 76116 Western Hills
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Fort Worth has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Is 8901 Guadalupe Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8901 Guadalupe Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8901 Guadalupe Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8901 Guadalupe Rd offers parking.
Does 8901 Guadalupe Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8901 Guadalupe Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8901 Guadalupe Rd have a pool?
No, 8901 Guadalupe Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8901 Guadalupe Rd have accessible units?
No, 8901 Guadalupe Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8901 Guadalupe Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8901 Guadalupe Rd has units with dishwashers.
