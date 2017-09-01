All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8900 Randol Mill Rd Unit: B

8900 Randol Mill Road · No Longer Available
Location

8900 Randol Mill Road, Fort Worth, TX 76120
Cottonwood Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Deposit *: $150
Rent:$880

Community Amenities
* Jacuzzi
* 24 Hour Fitness Center
* Limited Access Gates
* Wi-Fi Hot Spot
* Club House
* Two Resort Style Pools
* Two Saunas
* Tennis Courts
Apartment Amenities
*Tile entry ways
*Full size washer/dryer connections
*Ceiling fans
*Private patio/balconies
*Upgraded lighting
*Fireplace mantels
*Individual Water Heaters
*Fireplaces
*Outside Storage
*Pantries
*Stainless Steel Appliances
*Crown molding
*Ceramic tile
*Accent walls
*Laminate wood flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8900 Randol Mill Rd Unit: B have any available units?
8900 Randol Mill Rd Unit: B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8900 Randol Mill Rd Unit: B have?
Some of 8900 Randol Mill Rd Unit: B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8900 Randol Mill Rd Unit: B currently offering any rent specials?
8900 Randol Mill Rd Unit: B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8900 Randol Mill Rd Unit: B pet-friendly?
No, 8900 Randol Mill Rd Unit: B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8900 Randol Mill Rd Unit: B offer parking?
Yes, 8900 Randol Mill Rd Unit: B offers parking.
Does 8900 Randol Mill Rd Unit: B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8900 Randol Mill Rd Unit: B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8900 Randol Mill Rd Unit: B have a pool?
Yes, 8900 Randol Mill Rd Unit: B has a pool.
Does 8900 Randol Mill Rd Unit: B have accessible units?
No, 8900 Randol Mill Rd Unit: B does not have accessible units.
Does 8900 Randol Mill Rd Unit: B have units with dishwashers?
No, 8900 Randol Mill Rd Unit: B does not have units with dishwashers.

