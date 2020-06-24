All apartments in Fort Worth
8820 Valley River Drive

Location

8820 Valley River Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Valley Brook

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8820 Valley River Drive have any available units?
8820 Valley River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 8820 Valley River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8820 Valley River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8820 Valley River Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8820 Valley River Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8820 Valley River Drive offer parking?
No, 8820 Valley River Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8820 Valley River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8820 Valley River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8820 Valley River Drive have a pool?
No, 8820 Valley River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8820 Valley River Drive have accessible units?
No, 8820 Valley River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8820 Valley River Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8820 Valley River Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8820 Valley River Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8820 Valley River Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

