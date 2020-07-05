All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8816 Granite Path.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8816 Granite Path
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:17 AM

8816 Granite Path

8816 Granite Path · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8816 Granite Path, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 1,842 sq ft, 2 story home in Fort Worth! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8816 Granite Path have any available units?
8816 Granite Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8816 Granite Path have?
Some of 8816 Granite Path's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8816 Granite Path currently offering any rent specials?
8816 Granite Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8816 Granite Path pet-friendly?
Yes, 8816 Granite Path is pet friendly.
Does 8816 Granite Path offer parking?
No, 8816 Granite Path does not offer parking.
Does 8816 Granite Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8816 Granite Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8816 Granite Path have a pool?
No, 8816 Granite Path does not have a pool.
Does 8816 Granite Path have accessible units?
No, 8816 Granite Path does not have accessible units.
Does 8816 Granite Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 8816 Granite Path does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Magnolia Park Apartments
2901 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University