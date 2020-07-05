All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:54 PM

8808 Chaps Avenue

8808 Chaps Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8808 Chaps Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Coventry Hills

Amenities

garage
pool
fireplace
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nice home with large living room and spacious master bedroom. Master bath features garden tub and separate shower. Great size backyard. Nice neighborhood with community pool and parks. Close to shopping and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8808 Chaps Avenue have any available units?
8808 Chaps Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8808 Chaps Avenue have?
Some of 8808 Chaps Avenue's amenities include garage, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8808 Chaps Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8808 Chaps Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8808 Chaps Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8808 Chaps Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8808 Chaps Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8808 Chaps Avenue offers parking.
Does 8808 Chaps Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8808 Chaps Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8808 Chaps Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8808 Chaps Avenue has a pool.
Does 8808 Chaps Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8808 Chaps Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8808 Chaps Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8808 Chaps Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

