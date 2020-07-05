8808 Chaps Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Coventry Hills
Amenities
garage
pool
fireplace
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nice home with large living room and spacious master bedroom. Master bath features garden tub and separate shower. Great size backyard. Nice neighborhood with community pool and parks. Close to shopping and schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
