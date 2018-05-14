All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8805 Sunset Trace Drive

8805 Sunset Trace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8805 Sunset Trace Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Trace Ridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location! Nice 4 bedrooms, home in Trace Ridge Add, Keller ISD, Freshly painted, brand new carpet, move in ready! More pictures coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8805 Sunset Trace Drive have any available units?
8805 Sunset Trace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8805 Sunset Trace Drive have?
Some of 8805 Sunset Trace Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8805 Sunset Trace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8805 Sunset Trace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8805 Sunset Trace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8805 Sunset Trace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8805 Sunset Trace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8805 Sunset Trace Drive offers parking.
Does 8805 Sunset Trace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8805 Sunset Trace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8805 Sunset Trace Drive have a pool?
No, 8805 Sunset Trace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8805 Sunset Trace Drive have accessible units?
No, 8805 Sunset Trace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8805 Sunset Trace Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8805 Sunset Trace Drive has units with dishwashers.

