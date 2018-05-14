Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8805 Sunset Trace Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8805 Sunset Trace Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8805 Sunset Trace Drive
8805 Sunset Trace Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
8805 Sunset Trace Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Trace Ridge
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location! Nice 4 bedrooms, home in Trace Ridge Add, Keller ISD, Freshly painted, brand new carpet, move in ready! More pictures coming soon.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8805 Sunset Trace Drive have any available units?
8805 Sunset Trace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8805 Sunset Trace Drive have?
Some of 8805 Sunset Trace Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8805 Sunset Trace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8805 Sunset Trace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8805 Sunset Trace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8805 Sunset Trace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 8805 Sunset Trace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8805 Sunset Trace Drive offers parking.
Does 8805 Sunset Trace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8805 Sunset Trace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8805 Sunset Trace Drive have a pool?
No, 8805 Sunset Trace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8805 Sunset Trace Drive have accessible units?
No, 8805 Sunset Trace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8805 Sunset Trace Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8805 Sunset Trace Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University