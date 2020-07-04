All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 28 2019 at 10:19 PM

8772 Regal Royale Drive

8772 Regal Royale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8772 Regal Royale Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108
South Lake Worth

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready 3 bed 2 bath home! Lawn care included in rent. Open kitchen to living area. Kitchen includes breakfast bar. Large second living area off entry. Split bedrooms with master in the back. Master bath has separate shower. Backyard has covered patio!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8772 Regal Royale Drive have any available units?
8772 Regal Royale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8772 Regal Royale Drive have?
Some of 8772 Regal Royale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8772 Regal Royale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8772 Regal Royale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8772 Regal Royale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8772 Regal Royale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8772 Regal Royale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8772 Regal Royale Drive offers parking.
Does 8772 Regal Royale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8772 Regal Royale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8772 Regal Royale Drive have a pool?
No, 8772 Regal Royale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8772 Regal Royale Drive have accessible units?
No, 8772 Regal Royale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8772 Regal Royale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8772 Regal Royale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

