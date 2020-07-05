All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8740 Lake Meadows.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8740 Lake Meadows
Last updated July 7 2019 at 9:58 AM

8740 Lake Meadows

8740 Lake Meadows Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8740 Lake Meadows Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76053
River Trails

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,406 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE4993730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8740 Lake Meadows have any available units?
8740 Lake Meadows doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 8740 Lake Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
8740 Lake Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8740 Lake Meadows pet-friendly?
Yes, 8740 Lake Meadows is pet friendly.
Does 8740 Lake Meadows offer parking?
No, 8740 Lake Meadows does not offer parking.
Does 8740 Lake Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8740 Lake Meadows does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8740 Lake Meadows have a pool?
Yes, 8740 Lake Meadows has a pool.
Does 8740 Lake Meadows have accessible units?
No, 8740 Lake Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does 8740 Lake Meadows have units with dishwashers?
No, 8740 Lake Meadows does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8740 Lake Meadows have units with air conditioning?
No, 8740 Lake Meadows does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Henderson
1000 Henderson St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University