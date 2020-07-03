All apartments in Fort Worth
8737 Maple Ridge Trail
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:46 AM

8737 Maple Ridge Trail

8737 Maple Ridge Trail · No Longer Available
Location

8737 Maple Ridge Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
Lovely 3 BR home with Study in coveted Keller ISD. Terrific Lot has extra green space on one side & backs to a treed greenbelt. Great open floor plan with split bedrooms & large extended covered patio is ideal for entertaining. Spacious kitchen with upgraded granite counters, tall cabinets, tile back splash, walk-in pantry, breakfast bar & tile floor. Family room has vaulted ceiling & a wall of windows that invite the outside in. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower & dual sinks. Brick-Stone exterior, energy efficient. Community pool, playground, trails & basketball court. Great Home. A MUST SEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8737 Maple Ridge Trail have any available units?
8737 Maple Ridge Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8737 Maple Ridge Trail have?
Some of 8737 Maple Ridge Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8737 Maple Ridge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8737 Maple Ridge Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8737 Maple Ridge Trail pet-friendly?
No, 8737 Maple Ridge Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8737 Maple Ridge Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8737 Maple Ridge Trail offers parking.
Does 8737 Maple Ridge Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8737 Maple Ridge Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8737 Maple Ridge Trail have a pool?
Yes, 8737 Maple Ridge Trail has a pool.
Does 8737 Maple Ridge Trail have accessible units?
No, 8737 Maple Ridge Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8737 Maple Ridge Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8737 Maple Ridge Trail has units with dishwashers.

