8737 Maple Ridge Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage

Lovely 3 BR home with Study in coveted Keller ISD. Terrific Lot has extra green space on one side & backs to a treed greenbelt. Great open floor plan with split bedrooms & large extended covered patio is ideal for entertaining. Spacious kitchen with upgraded granite counters, tall cabinets, tile back splash, walk-in pantry, breakfast bar & tile floor. Family room has vaulted ceiling & a wall of windows that invite the outside in. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower & dual sinks. Brick-Stone exterior, energy efficient. Community pool, playground, trails & basketball court. Great Home. A MUST SEE.