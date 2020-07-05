All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 28 2019 at 2:16 PM

8736 Sabinas Trl

8736 Sabinas Trail · No Longer Available
Location

8736 Sabinas Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76118
River Trails

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
gym
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Single Family House - Property Id: 164350

A quiet and clean single family house, 4/2/2, (1820 square feet) at safe neighborhood (
River Trails, Hurst, TX 76118
Three bedrooms plus a study, two full baths, two-car garage.
In addition, there are laundry room, family room, dining room, fireplace, and Texas-size Kitchen
Major appliances, cable TV and high-speed internet are available.
Schools are HEB ISD, walking distance to an elementary school with friendly neighborhood.
The subdivision of River Trails is at the south-west corner of Precinct Line and Trinity Boulevard, very close to major Highways such as 820, 121, 183 and 10. Driving times are just 10-moniutes and 20-minutes to Fort Worth and Dallas, respectively.
Monthly rent $1725, which is equivalent $0.90 per square foot, and is very competitive.
The security deposit $3000, which is 100% refundable by Texas Laws

Phone/Text: 469-236-7264
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/164350p
Property Id 164350

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5195291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8736 Sabinas Trl have any available units?
8736 Sabinas Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8736 Sabinas Trl have?
Some of 8736 Sabinas Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8736 Sabinas Trl currently offering any rent specials?
8736 Sabinas Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8736 Sabinas Trl pet-friendly?
No, 8736 Sabinas Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8736 Sabinas Trl offer parking?
Yes, 8736 Sabinas Trl offers parking.
Does 8736 Sabinas Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8736 Sabinas Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8736 Sabinas Trl have a pool?
No, 8736 Sabinas Trl does not have a pool.
Does 8736 Sabinas Trl have accessible units?
No, 8736 Sabinas Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 8736 Sabinas Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 8736 Sabinas Trl does not have units with dishwashers.

