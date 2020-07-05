8736 Sabinas Trl

Amenities

A quiet and clean single family house, 4/2/2, (1820 square feet) at safe neighborhood (

River Trails, Hurst, TX 76118

Three bedrooms plus a study, two full baths, two-car garage.

In addition, there are laundry room, family room, dining room, fireplace, and Texas-size Kitchen

Major appliances, cable TV and high-speed internet are available.

Schools are HEB ISD, walking distance to an elementary school with friendly neighborhood.

The subdivision of River Trails is at the south-west corner of Precinct Line and Trinity Boulevard, very close to major Highways such as 820, 121, 183 and 10. Driving times are just 10-moniutes and 20-minutes to Fort Worth and Dallas, respectively.

Monthly rent $1725, which is equivalent $0.90 per square foot, and is very competitive.

The security deposit $3000, which is 100% refundable by Texas Laws



Phone/Text: 469-236-7264

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/164350p

No Dogs Allowed



