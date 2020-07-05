All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:34 PM

8725 Creede Trail

8725 Creede Trail · No Longer Available
Location

8725 Creede Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76118
River Trails

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 1,974 sq ft, 1 story home in Fort Worth! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8725 Creede Trail have any available units?
8725 Creede Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8725 Creede Trail have?
Some of 8725 Creede Trail's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8725 Creede Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8725 Creede Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8725 Creede Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 8725 Creede Trail is pet friendly.
Does 8725 Creede Trail offer parking?
No, 8725 Creede Trail does not offer parking.
Does 8725 Creede Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8725 Creede Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8725 Creede Trail have a pool?
No, 8725 Creede Trail does not have a pool.
Does 8725 Creede Trail have accessible units?
No, 8725 Creede Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8725 Creede Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 8725 Creede Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

