Last updated November 27 2019 at 4:11 PM

8717 Elbe Trail

8717 Elbe Trail · No Longer Available
Location

8717 Elbe Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76118
River Trails

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional open floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include vaulted ceilings, neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8717 Elbe Trail have any available units?
8717 Elbe Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 8717 Elbe Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8717 Elbe Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8717 Elbe Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 8717 Elbe Trail is pet friendly.
Does 8717 Elbe Trail offer parking?
No, 8717 Elbe Trail does not offer parking.
Does 8717 Elbe Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8717 Elbe Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8717 Elbe Trail have a pool?
No, 8717 Elbe Trail does not have a pool.
Does 8717 Elbe Trail have accessible units?
No, 8717 Elbe Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8717 Elbe Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 8717 Elbe Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8717 Elbe Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 8717 Elbe Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

