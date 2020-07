Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Don't miss this spacious and well maintained home in a prime location. Just minutes from Alliance or Ft. Worth and Keller ISD schools. Great kitchen with lots of cabinets and breakfast bar opens to family room. Spacious dining room. Ceiling fans, 2 inch faux wood blinds, fireplace and nicely landscaped yard. Call for pet restrictions. Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval.