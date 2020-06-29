All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8708 Sumter Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8708 Sumter Way
Last updated April 7 2020 at 6:16 PM

8708 Sumter Way

8708 Sumter Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8708 Sumter Way, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Arcadia Park Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8708 Sumter Way have any available units?
8708 Sumter Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 8708 Sumter Way currently offering any rent specials?
8708 Sumter Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8708 Sumter Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8708 Sumter Way is pet friendly.
Does 8708 Sumter Way offer parking?
No, 8708 Sumter Way does not offer parking.
Does 8708 Sumter Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8708 Sumter Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8708 Sumter Way have a pool?
No, 8708 Sumter Way does not have a pool.
Does 8708 Sumter Way have accessible units?
No, 8708 Sumter Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8708 Sumter Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8708 Sumter Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8708 Sumter Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8708 Sumter Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University