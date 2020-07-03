Rent Calculator
Last updated July 3 2019 at 5:29 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8644 Arcadia Park Drive
8644 Arcadia Park Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
8644 Arcadia Park Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Arcadia Park Estates
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Real nice home with wood floors thoughtout, and ceramic tile in the kitchen and baths. Open floor plan with serving bar. Great covered Patio that lead to a green belt. New Paint though out.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8644 Arcadia Park Drive have any available units?
8644 Arcadia Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8644 Arcadia Park Drive have?
Some of 8644 Arcadia Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8644 Arcadia Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8644 Arcadia Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8644 Arcadia Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8644 Arcadia Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 8644 Arcadia Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8644 Arcadia Park Drive offers parking.
Does 8644 Arcadia Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8644 Arcadia Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8644 Arcadia Park Drive have a pool?
No, 8644 Arcadia Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8644 Arcadia Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 8644 Arcadia Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8644 Arcadia Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8644 Arcadia Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
