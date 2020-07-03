All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8644 Arcadia Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8644 Arcadia Park Drive
Last updated July 3 2019 at 5:29 AM

8644 Arcadia Park Drive

8644 Arcadia Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8644 Arcadia Park Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Arcadia Park Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Real nice home with wood floors thoughtout, and ceramic tile in the kitchen and baths. Open floor plan with serving bar. Great covered Patio that lead to a green belt. New Paint though out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8644 Arcadia Park Drive have any available units?
8644 Arcadia Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8644 Arcadia Park Drive have?
Some of 8644 Arcadia Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8644 Arcadia Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8644 Arcadia Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8644 Arcadia Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8644 Arcadia Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8644 Arcadia Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8644 Arcadia Park Drive offers parking.
Does 8644 Arcadia Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8644 Arcadia Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8644 Arcadia Park Drive have a pool?
No, 8644 Arcadia Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8644 Arcadia Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 8644 Arcadia Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8644 Arcadia Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8644 Arcadia Park Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Highpoint Urban Living
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University